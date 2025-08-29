Georgia Bulldogs open season Saturday at Sanford Stadium against Marshall

ATHENS, GA — The wait is almost over for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs kick off their new season Saturday at 3:30 p.m. “between the hedges” at Sanford Stadium.

Head coach Kirby Smart, who is undefeated in season openers at 9-0, says there’s always anticipation for the first game.

“Players have been ready to hit somebody for a while now,” Smart said. “Since spring practice they want to go play somebody else. Dawg fans are excited, we’re excited, it’s the first chance for some of these guys to get out and show what they can do.”

More than half of this year’s roster is made up of first- and second-year players, giving the Bulldogs a fresh look. Smart is expected to give quarterback Gunner Stockton his first home start.

“He’s just a special kid, and he’s earned the right to play,” Smart said. “He was born to do it, he’s been wanting to play for Georgia his whole life.”

Georgia will welcome Marshall to Athens for just the second time in history. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

