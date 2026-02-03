UGA unveils new pilot program providing students with AI tools

ATHENS, GA — In his State of the University Address Tuesday morning, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead announced new investment initiatives in artificial intelligence are on the horizon for the university.

Morehead announces an $800,000 investment in a pilot program to provide thousands of student licenses for premium AI tools, which include ChatGPT Edu and Gemini Pro.

“To prepare students for the workforce of tomorrow, we are moving quickly to support responsible use of artificial intelligence,” said Morehead.

He says faculty and staff already have access to these platforms.

They are also being asked to provide students with clear guidance on appropriate ai use in class work.

Morehead says that UGA looks forward to broadening the student pilot program in the months ahead.