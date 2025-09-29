UGA study says coyotes may be more prevalent across southeast than previously thought

ATHENS, GA — Don’t be surprised if you see a coyote in the woods near your house.

A new study from the University of Georgia finds coyotes may be more prevalent than previously thought across the southeast.

After careful counting, researchers find Eastern coyote populations stabilize faster than they can be reduced.

“In general, predator populations are contentious to manage, but coyotes are a lot harder to manage than a lot of other predators due to their really unique, amazing ability to reproduce. They can bounce back very rapidly,” Heather Gaya, corresponding author of the study and a postdoctoral research associate in the Warnell School of Forestry tells UGA Today.

They find between 45 and 50 coyotes every 38 square miles.

That’s more than one coyote every square mile.

The study suggests trying to curb coyote populations may be a lost cause.