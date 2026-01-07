UGA student recovering at Shepherd Center after ski accident in Colorado

ATLANTA — A UGA freshman from Dunwoody is now getting care at the Shepherd Center after a terrible ski accident in Colorado.

Everything changed for the Slipsager family on December 17.

Ayden Slipsager, suffered multiple fractures and a brain bleed after the accident. He received weeks of care and was stabilized in Colorado while a GoFundMe grew to over $100K to get him home to the Shepherd Center.

“They do say that he is doing pretty good and that he won’t be there as long as a lot of those other patients. That’s definitely good news, but we definitely have a long road ahead of us.”

His mother, Tami, says it has been the worst of experience of her life, but she is incredibly grateful to his large friend group and everyone who has offered support.