UGA researchers say hunting may be influencing turkey gender ratios

ATHENS, GA — With turkey hunting season just a few months away, researchers at the University of Georgia say hunting activity may be influencing the gender makeup of wild turkey populations.

UGA researchers studied turkey populations, their behavior and hunter prevalence over a three-year period in Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana. Their findings show that areas with active hunting tend to have a higher number of female turkeys.

One possible explanation involves stress experienced by female turkeys. Researchers say hunting often takes place during the egg-laying period, which may increase stress levels in females. That stress can elevate a maternal hormone that may make female offspring more likely.

Researchers also raise concerns about overall turkey reproduction. They say hunting pressure may reduce the number of high-quality male turkeys because the strongest males are often harvested. As a result, females may be less willing to mate with the remaining lower-quality males, making reproduction more challenging.

The findings suggest hunting activity may play a role not only in turkey population numbers, but also in the balance between male and female birds.