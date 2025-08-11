Local

UGA ranked No. 5 in the 2025 college football preseason AP poll

By Miles Montgomery
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: The Georgia Bulldogs take the field prior to the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery

ATHENS, Ga. — The Associated Press poll just released a new ranking that may excite University of Georgia Bulldogs fans ahead of the 2025 season.

UGA has been ranked No. 5 in the 2025 college football preseason AP poll.

Kirby Smart is entering his tenth season as head coach of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs recently began fall practice with Smart previously saying there are more scheduled practices ahead of the season opener against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Texas is ranked No. 1, Penn State is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3 and Clemson is ranked No. 4 respectively.

Smart said his offseason buzz phrase is “fire, passion and energy.”

The Bulldogs won consecutive National Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Tickets for the UGA-Georgia Tech football game scheduled on Nov. 28 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are also on sale.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!