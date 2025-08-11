UGA ranked No. 5 in the 2025 college football preseason AP poll

ATHENS, Ga. — The Associated Press poll just released a new ranking that may excite University of Georgia Bulldogs fans ahead of the 2025 season.

UGA has been ranked No. 5 in the 2025 college football preseason AP poll.

Kirby Smart is entering his tenth season as head coach of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs recently began fall practice with Smart previously saying there are more scheduled practices ahead of the season opener against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Texas is ranked No. 1, Penn State is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3 and Clemson is ranked No. 4 respectively.

Smart said his offseason buzz phrase is “fire, passion and energy.”

The Bulldogs won consecutive National Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Tickets for the UGA-Georgia Tech football game scheduled on Nov. 28 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are also on sale.