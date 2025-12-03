Local

UGA moves into next phase of construction on new medical education and research building

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATHENS, GA — Construction is moving forward on the University of Georgia’s new Medical Education and Research Building as crews finish the main structural work and begin laying brick on the exterior.

School of Medicine Dean Shelly Nuss says the project remains on schedule. “Super excited that this is on track,” she said, adding they are looking for material completion in November of 2026.

Nuss says the building will include additional space for instruction and a state-of-the-art research floor, primarily located on the third level.

The expansion is planned to support growth in the medical program’s student body.

