Local

UGA game times for upcoming football season announced

By WSB Radio News Staff
Arkansas v Georgia ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Zamir White #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with Broderick Jones #59 after a touchdown in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — Georgia fans can start making plans now for the upcoming football season.

Kick-off times were announced Thursday for five games.

The season opener against Marshall at Sanford Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. and same for the week two match-up against Austin Peay State University.

Georgia’s first road game at Tennessee in week three is also a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.

Games later in the season against Florida at Georgia Tech will also be at 3:30 p.m.

You can hear all the games right here on your Home of the Dawgs, 95.5 WSB Radio.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!