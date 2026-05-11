UGA Chapel Bell to undergo preservation work this summer

ATHENS, GA — Recent University of Georgia graduates will get one last chance Monday to ring the school’s historic Chapel Bell before it is temporarily removed for preservation work.

The university says the Chapel Bell will be taken down from the tower and sent to an off-site partner for evaluation as part of a summer preservation project.

The bell dates back to 1835 and is being inspected because of concerns about cracking due to its age and frequent use.

Students and alumni traditionally ring the bell on North Campus to celebrate milestones including graduation and Georgia Bulldogs football victories.

UGA says the bell has been removed for repairs in the past and is expected to be reinstalled in time for the start of the fall 2026 semester.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.