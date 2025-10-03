Local

Tyrese Gibson booked into Fulton County jail facing animal cruelty charge, released on bond

By WSB Radio News Staff
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party 2025 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Tyrese Gibson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Actor Tyrese Gibson was booked into the Fulton County jail in an animal cruelty case Friday morning.

A Buckhead neighbor says Gibson’s four Cane Corso dogs roamed freely and killed his dog, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

The “Fast and Furious” star is charged with cruelty to animals.

He was released on $20,000 dollars bond.

Gibson shared a statement saying he is “shocked, devastated, and heartbroken” for the family who lost their dog.

“As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” he wrote.

Gibson added that he had been in Los Angeles mourning the loss of his father at the time of the attack in Atlanta.

