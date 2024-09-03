Two teens injured in shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting left two teenagers injured in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road NW around 4:39 p.m. after reports of a persons shot.

Officers found a 17-year-old male with an apparent graze wound to his hand and a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The 17-year-old male was alert, conscious, and breathing, according to authorities. The 15-year-old male was rushed to the hospital, according to police.

The identities of the shooting victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

