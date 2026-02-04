Local

Two suspects are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in North Georgia

(T-B) Brian Price, Timika Felton Deputies say suspects’ story ‘didn’t add up’ in Georgia drug trafficking arrest (Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

UNION COUNTY, GA — Two suspects from Atlanta are facing drug charges after they were arrested following a traffic stop in North Georgia on January 28.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say they found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

In addition, they found a gun, marijuana, and drug packaging materials.

45-year-old Timika Felton and 32-year-old Brian Price of Atlanta are facing drug-related charges.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said the case will now be turned over to Enotah Judicial District for prosecution.

