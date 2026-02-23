Two separate house fires damage homes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two separate house fires were reported in DeKalb County, where wind was said to be a factor in spreading the flames.

Fire crews say everyone made it out safely by the time they arrived at the first fire on Columbia Crossing Drive.

A second fire broke out shortly afterward on Pinehurst Valley Drive off Wesley Chapel Road.

Captain Jaeson Daniels said, “We witnessed a home presenting with heavy fire coming from it; we were able to extinguish those flames but as a result two residents received some injuries and they were both transported to Grady Hospital.”

Daniels says both homes are heavily damaged after wind helped spread the flames.

So far, there is no word on a cause for either fire.