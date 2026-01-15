Two people injured in shooting at Atlanta warming center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on 400 Merritts Avenue on Thursday near Central Park in the Old Fourth Ward that left three people injured.

A man inside a building that is serving as a warming center became upset with people inside and pulled out a gun, opening fire.

Two victims were injured in the incident.

“One individual sustained approximately four to five gunshot wounds,” reported Major Peter Malecki. “A second individual sustained multiple, perhaps two gunshot injuries to the lower extremities.”

Both are in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The shooter is in custody and is also being treated there for a minor injury.

There is no word on a motive yet.