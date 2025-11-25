Local

Two people indicted on racketeering and theft by receiving charges

ATLANTA — Two people have been indicted on racketeering and theft by receiving charges in Atlanta.

According to the attorney general’s organized retail crime unit, 32-year-old Ivan Robert Stewart of Atlanta, who previously worked for UPS, stole packages of T-Mobile phones and accessories from a metro Atlanta UPS hub.

Stewart is then alleged to have transferred several of those stolen packages to 28-year-old Charline Gatlin of Snellville who delivered the items to other un-indicted co-conspirators.

From April to September of this year, the two are alleged to have stolen over $130,000 worth of T-Mobile property.

