Two metro Atlanta roads make list of having nation’s most passive-aggressive drivers

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta roads have been singled out in a national survey for having some of the most passive-aggressive drivers in the country.

A survey of more than 3,000 drivers ranked Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur as the highest-ranking road in metro Atlanta for passive-aggressive driving behavior.

According to the survey, the mix of restaurants, shops, apartments, delivery drivers and numerous side streets contributes to what was described as a “spiteful drive.” Drivers on the road were noted for creeping into crosswalks, blocking intersections and speeding through changing traffic lights.

Roswell Road in Sandy Springs was the next highest-ranked metro Atlanta roadway on the list. The survey found drivers there are known for speeding up when lights change, blocking driveways and creating frustration in turn lanes.

The survey defined passive-aggressive driving as behaviors such as refusing to let other drivers merge, closing gaps when another driver signals, blocking intersections to avoid losing a place in traffic and ignoring vehicles attempting to pull out.

Fifteen percent of those surveyed said passive-aggressive driving leaves them feeling anxious or tense. The same percentage said it makes them angry, even if they do not outwardly react.

Nationally, Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, ranked as the most passive-aggressive road in the country.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.