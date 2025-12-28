Two metro Atlanta Publix stores close, leaving residents searching for options

ATLANTA — Two Publix grocery stores in metro Atlanta have closed, leaving nearby residents looking for new places to shop for groceries.

The Publix at Atlantic Station, which has served the community for about 20 years, is among the locations that have shut down. A second Publix on Shallowford Road also closed over the weekend.

Residents at Atlantic Station say the closure creates new challenges, especially for those who relied on the store as a walkable option for everyday essentials. Civic Association President Satya Bhan says many residents do not have cars and chose to live in the area because of its accessibility.

“A lot of us don’t have a car, I don’t have a car, that was the reason why we chose to live here and without a grocery store as an anchor of the community that’s just going to be too disruptive to living here,” Bhan said.

Bhan says a new bus route is expected to help residents reach a nearby Kroger in the meantime. He hopes the situation will be temporary while developers work to bring in a replacement grocery store.

“We want our neighborhood to thrive and to succeed and a full service grocery partner is kind of like a key cornerstone to that vision,” Bhan said.

According to Bhan, at least five grocery chains are currently in talks with developers about moving into the former Publix space at Atlantic Station.