Two men sentenced to 20 years for 2022 armed robbery at apartment complex

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — In Cherokee County, two men were sentenced to a decade behind bars for an armed robbery that happened at the Walden Crossing apartments in Canton in 2022.

The victims, who had just gone to an ATM at a gas station, were held up after stopping to enter the gate at the apartment complex. The driver and passenger handed over approximately $120 during the robbery.

In separate hearings, the co-defendants pled guilty to five charges: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

22-year-old Nasheem Daquan Davis and 19-year-old Kai Marley Greenwood were sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to be served behind bars.

“The victims in this case should have been able to safely go to a gas station and withdraw money from an ATM,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the state. “This was an impulsive and dangerous crime. Their actions that day caused significant trauma for a small amount of cash.”