Two men rescued after boat overturns on a lake in north Georgia

CONYERS, GA — Two men were pulled from the water after their boat overturned at Black Shoals Park near Haralson Mill Road, according to Rockdale County authorities.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters say they arrived within five minutes of receiving the call. Rescuers used kayaks to reach the men, who were described as alert and talking with EMS after being brought to shore.

Officials have not released additional details about what caused the boat to flip, but both men are expected to recover.