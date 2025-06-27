Two men charged with murder after shooting at Norcross motel leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two suspects face charges after a recent shooting in Norcross that left a man dead and a bystander with injuries.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 33-year-old Dametrius Bush of Marietta and 28-year-old Jaharri Foster of Stockbridge are both charged with murder.

Gwinnett County Police Corporal Juan Madiedo says they’re still trying to figure out an exact motive.

“Something happened. Some type of disagreement occurred. They haven’t told if it is drug-involved or gang-involved.”

It happened at the Horizon Inn and Suites on Dawson Boulevard just off Jimmy Carter Boulevard on June 25

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Andre Jones.

A woman nearby was shot in the leg.