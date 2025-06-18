Man killed, bystander injured in overnight Norcross shooting

NORCROSS, GA — One man is dead and another person injured following a shooting overnight in Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred on Dawson Boulevard, just off I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Andre Jones of Norcross, according to Corporal Ryan Winderweedle. A bystander was also struck by gunfire, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. That person is currently recovering.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case. As of now, there have been no arrests or suspect information released.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.