Two men from Alabama sentenced to 100 years for hours long standoff in north Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Two men from Alabama are sentenced to a combined 100 years in prison for an “armed” hours long stand off in Ball Ground, Georgia.

35-year-old Jeffery Danner and 27-year-old Kaleb Kirkland both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“When these defendants brought violence into our county, our law enforcement officers met that threat head-on with extraordinary courage and professionalism, preventing a dangerous situation from becoming a tragedy,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “These sentences provide full accountability and uphold our obligation to safeguard the citizens of Cherokee County.”

The stand off happened four years ago when Cherokee County police learned that a silver Ford Escape, linked to violent crimes in Alabama, was believed to be in the area.

A Ball Ground police officer spotted the vehicle on Highway 5 and gave chase.

The defendants then turned onto Leo Taylor Lane, drove behind an industrial building, and ran into nearby woods when the road ended.

The stand off lasted three hours. Shots were fired at four law enforcement officers. No one was injured.

