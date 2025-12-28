Two injured after plane crashes in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two people were injured after a plane crashed in a residential area of DeKalb County Sunday morning, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene on Homeland Drive in Doraville around 9:40 a.m. Fire officials confirmed the aircraft went down behind a home.

Doraville Assistant Police Chief Brian Harris says preliminary information indicates the two people injured were the pilot and a passenger on the plane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional details have been released.