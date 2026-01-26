Two hurt in Forest Park house fire amid cold conditions

FOREST PARK, GA — Two people were injured after a large fire broke out at a home in Forest Park early Monday morning.

Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services says the fire happened at a house in the 5000 block of Dunwoody Drive. Six people were living inside the home at the time of the fire, and officials say there were no working smoke detectors.

Both injured adults were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The fire comes just one day after an ice storm swept through Georgia, leaving behind slick roads and sub-freezing temperatures across metro Atlanta. Firefighters were forced to battle both the flames and the cold conditions as temperatures continued to drop.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area. Fire crews report that power lines appear to be on top of the home, though it is not yet clear whether those wires caused the fire.

Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services says the incident remains under investigation.