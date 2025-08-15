Two girls shot in road rage incident in East Point

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting.

Two girls are recovering after being shot during the incident in East Point.

Police say it all started in Atlanta on Sylvan Road and ended at a gas station in East Point at the intersection of Main Street and Knotts Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests a female driver was involved in an accident and when attempting to flag down the other driver involved, that driver shot towards her vehicle, striking the children who were seated inside.

The two girls, an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old, were both shot in the arm.

There’s no vehicle or suspect description yet.