Local

Two girls shot in road rage incident in East Point

By WSB Radio News Staff
Road rage incident in Atlanta leaves 2 kids shot in East Point, police say
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting.

Two girls are recovering after being shot during the incident in East Point.

Police say it all started in Atlanta on Sylvan Road and ended at a gas station in East Point at the intersection of Main Street and Knotts Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests a female driver was involved in an accident and when attempting to flag down the other driver involved, that driver shot towards her vehicle, striking the children who were seated inside.

The two girls, an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old, were both shot in the arm.

There’s no vehicle or suspect description yet.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!