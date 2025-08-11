Two Delta planes clip wings at Hartsfield-Jackson; no injuries reported

ATLANTA — No one was injured Sunday morning when two Delta Air Lines planes made contact at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta says a Boeing 757, preparing for departure to Guatemala City, was pushing back from the gate when it clipped the wing of an empty Airbus A350 parked at the neighboring gate. The incident did not impact airport operations.

In radio traffic captured by Broadcastify, the pilot of the 757 can be heard telling air traffic control, “Clearly a 350 and a 757 are not compatible between these two gates.”

Delta apologized to customers for the delay, saying passengers on Flight 1830 were transferred to another Boeing 757, which departed shortly after the incident.

