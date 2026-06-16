Two charged with murder after victim identified through DNA

ATLANTA — Two people have been arrested and charged with murder one month after a man’s body was recovered from the Dog River Reservoir in Douglas County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, DNA testing identified the victim as 37-year-old Jamal Parker of Atlanta.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber have been arrested in connection with the case.

Both suspects are charged with murder.

Authorities recovered Parker’s body from the reservoir last month.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.