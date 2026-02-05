Two Atlanta charter schools announce plans to close at the end of the school year

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta charter schools announced their plans to close at the conclusion of the school year.

Officials say KIPP Soul Primary School and KIPP Soul Academy sent a notification to parents about their plans to close for good, saying it was a difficult and painful decision.

The board said the move came after a rigorous assessment of the schools’ ability to maintain high academic standards and staffing levels.

The KIPP website says families will receive guidance to help them understand school placement options.