Two arrested, authorities seize 90 pounds of meth in metro Atlanta drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they were linked to a major methamphetamine trafficking operation tied to Mexico.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it collaborated with DeKalb County Police and the Department of Homeland Security to seize 90 pounds of methamphetamine during a joint operation in metro Atlanta.

The GBI said it arrested and charged Carrizal Humberto, 32, of California, and Malcolm Stephens, 34, of Toccoa, with trafficking methamphetamine following the operation in DeKalb County.

Investigators believe the organization is the primary supplier of methamphetamine into north Georgia, according to the GBI.

Both Humberto and Stephens were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.