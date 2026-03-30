TSA workers could see first paychecks in weeks as airport security lines fluctuate

ATLANTA — TSA agents could begin receiving their first full paychecks in more than a month and a half this week following an executive order from the White House, offering a chance of relief during the partial government shutdown.

Despite that progress, travelers are still being urged to arrive early for flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was a relatively quiet weekend at the airport, with short lines reported Sunday, typically a major travel day. However, wait times are rising again as of Monday morning, with lines hovering around 30 to 45 minutes at the domestic checkpoint.

CBS correspondent Jason Allen reports there is still no permanent solution to the shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history. Lawmakers left Capitol Hill Friday for a two-week recess, with Republicans divided over competing proposals to fund TSA and the rest of the Department of Homeland Security.

Travelers say they are growing frustrated with the ongoing stalemate and its impact.

“What I would suggest is the congressional staffers and aides don’t get paid until the federal government is fully funded because we keep going through this dog and pony show shutdown; but if the staffers didn’t get paid…,” said traveler Lawrence Green.

A spokesperson for the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents TSA officers, says some workers have started seeing their back pay processed.

It remains unclear how quickly the resumed payments will affect wait times. Officials say more than 500 TSA officers have quit since the shutdown began, contributing to staffing shortages. The number of officers calling out dropped slightly from just over 12% Friday to about 10% Saturday, but that is still significantly higher than normal.

Many TSA workers say the financial strain has taken a toll.

“It’s aggravating, it’s frustrating, and this is just so ridiculous at this point,” said one TSA agent and single mother of four.

Hartsfield-Jackson still recommends passengers arrive at least four hours early for TSA screenings.

Travelers say while they are hopeful conditions will improve, frustrations remain.

“I’m patient because I expected it, but it’s frustrating,” one traveler said.

Another traveler placed blame on lawmakers, saying, “There’s nothing that we can do, and the people that are working here are working hard. Congress needs to get their act together, and if they would just do it instead of playing games; on both sides.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing immediate payments for tens of thousands of TSA workers impacted by the shutdown. However, members of the Coast Guard and FEMA will continue to go without pay.

The U.S. Senate is currently on a two-week break, meaning a full resolution to the shutdown could still be weeks away.

Even with back pay beginning, TSA officers say staffing remains limited.

“Until the government truly funds us, it’s not going to be over, we’re still on the furlough status,” said George Borek, a TSA officer and union representative.

Airport officials say while lines eased over the weekend, travelers should continue to plan ahead as staffing challenges persist.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.