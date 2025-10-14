TSA workers at Atlanta airport receive meal vouchers as government shutdown continues

ATLANTA — TSA employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are getting a small measure of relief as the federal government shutdown stretches into its second week.

Starting Tuesday October 14, workers will receive meal vouchers to use at any of the airport’s restaurants. Full-time TSA employees will get two vouchers, while part-time workers will receive one.

Aaron Barker, president of the local TSA workers union, says the assistance will help ease some of the stress for employees who have been working without pay since the shutdown began.

“With full-time officers they will get two vouchers and part-time officers will get one voucher, and it’s for all concessions inside the airport,” Barker said, adding that “any little thing as far as a meal, gas, or whatever the case, is a help.”

Barker says the union is also working to secure free, on-site parking for TSA workers, which would help reduce commute times and give employees more time with their families before shifts.

TSA workers are among thousands of essential federal employees in metro Atlanta still on the job but not receiving pay. Yolanda Jacobs, a health communications specialist at the Centers for Disease Control, says many federal workers are struggling. “A lot of federal employees, despite what people think, are not rolling in dough. They are living paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

With no agreement in sight, congressional leaders continue to trade blame over the shutdown. Another Senate vote is expected Tuesday, but it’s not likely to meet the 60-vote threshold needed to end the shutdown.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story