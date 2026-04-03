2 people killed in crash on I-75 in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on I-75 in metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

According to Cobb County Police, the crash occurred around 8:34 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of Hickory Grove Road.

Investigators say a red 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer being driven by Zory Beavers, 28, of Conyers with passenger Royan Osborne, 42, of Norcross. They were traveling north when the tractor trailer failed to maintain its lane. Police say the truck collided with a white 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 62-year-old Verlon Henley who was traveling in the adjacent lane.

Cobb County Authorities say a white 2018 Ram 3500 that was pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by 48-year-old Arkino Walker then struck the rear of the trailer connected to Beavers’ truck.

According to police, the impact caused the Ram to veer across the northbound lanes, while the Freightliner driven by Beavers overturned and struck a sound barrier wall on the right shoulder.

Beavers and Osborne were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been notified, Cobb County police say. Henley and Walker were not injured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.