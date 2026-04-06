Metro Atlanta cheerleading coach sentenced to prison, accused of sexual abuse

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta cheerleading coach has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing one of his athletes.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says Charles Archibald Moore III violated the trust placed in him as a youth leader.

Officials say the abuse involved a cheerleader under his supervision.

Moore coached at multiple locations, including programs in Barrow, Gwinnett and Walton counties, according to investigators.

He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 12 years to be served in prison.

Prosecutors say additional charges are still pending as the investigation continues.

The district attorney’s office said it hopes the victim and her family can begin to recover and move forward.