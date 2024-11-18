Local

Trump election racketeering case: GA Court of Appeals cancels oral argument

Fani Willis Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alex Slitz/Pool/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Court of Appeals halts next month’s scheduled oral argument in the election racketeering case against President-elect Donald Trump and eight codefendants.

The President-elect’s codefendants are Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, U.S. Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump staff member Michael Roman, Former state senator and former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, Georgia lawyer Robert Cheeley, Former Coffee County GOP chair Cathleen Latham, and Harrison Floyd, who is associated with the organization Black Voices for Trump.

The notice today canceling the hearing gives no explanation but says it is canceled until further notice.

The defense has been trying to get the case thrown out, alleging misconduct by the Fulton County DA Fani Willis.


This is a developing story.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!