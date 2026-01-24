Trump approves emergency declaration as Kemp activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for Georgia as the state prepares for a potentially significant winter storm.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he requested the declaration to ensure the state has all available resources in place ahead of the storm’s expected impact. Kemp noted that the request was approved quickly and thanked the president and his administration for working with the state to protect Georgians.

To ensure no stone has been unturned in our winter storm preparations, today I submitted a request to @POTUS for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Georgia counties expecting heavy impact.



President Trump quickly approved that request, and I want to thank him and his… pic.twitter.com/nbs2oYftWf — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 24, 2026

The emergency declaration allows Georgia to coordinate closely with federal agencies, including FEMA, as preparations continue.

Trump said his administration is working with FEMA, governors and state emergency management officials to ensure public safety.

The approval comes shortly after Kemp announced the activation of 120 Georgia National Guard members, who are being deployed to northeast Georgia to assist with response efforts related to the approaching ice storm.

State officials say the guardsmen will be organized accordingly to support impacted areas.

Officials continue to monitor conditions as the storm approaches.