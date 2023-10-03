Truck that struck Mount Vernon bridge was 40,000 pounds overweight, inspectors say

Inspectors now know what caused a collision that permanently closed the Mount Vernon bridge over Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs last Wednesday, causing major traffic delays.

An inspection shows the 18-wheeler involved in the incident was almost four feet over the legal height and 40,000 pounds overweight. The driver has since been cited, authorities confirm.

The fine for the weight limit violation is five cents for each pound, which would be $2,000. Local law enforcement will decide on a fine for the height violation.

Contractors will be constructing a new bridge but that’s not expected to be finished until some time next year.

“After a thorough inspection of the Mt. Vernon bridge over I-285, it was determined that five of six beams impacted by the Sept. 27 strike are of critical nature and require replacement,” a GDOT statement reads.

GDOT said work recently began as part of the I-285 Auxiliary Lane project, which includes building a new bridge to replace the current one that was built in 1962.

“The latest estimated completion and open-to-traffic date for the new Mt. Vernon bridge is Summer 2024,” said GDOT.

GDOT said it is evaluating all options to speed up the project timeline.

