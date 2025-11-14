Truck driver escapes moments before train crashes into his stuck vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A truck driver is grateful to be alive after narrowly escaping a collision with a train at a busy DeKalb County intersection.

DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels says the driver was operating a car-hauler loaded with multiple vehicles when the rig became stuck on the tracks at Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway.

“The driver luckily was able to remove himself from the vehicle moments before the truck was struck by the train,” Daniels said.

The train hit the stranded car-hauler, creating a large debris field across the intersection. Daniels says emergency crews have been working at the scene as of Friday morning.

“There have been emergency vehicles in that intersection for quite some time… as they try to get that cleaned up and opened back up for traffic.”

There are no reports of injuries, and Daniels says the incident does not appear to have caused a derailment. CSX officials are also on scene assisting with the cleanup and investigation.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for some time, and drivers in the area are urged to use alternate routes.