Tropical Storm Helene: Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has declared a State of Emergency after Tropical Storm Helene.

After Helene moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Friday morning, the City of Atlanta and many others are dealing with major flooding.

“Due to the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Helene, including significant flooding and power outages, I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Atlanta, effective immediately. This declaration will allow us to access vital federal and state resources to expedite our recovery efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of all Atlanta residents,” the mayor wrote.

At least 15 people have died in Georgia from causes related to Hurricane Helene, according to Garrison Douglas, a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp.

The state of emergency went into effect on Friday afternoon and will last until Monday afternoon.

Read the full declaration below: