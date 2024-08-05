Tropical Storm Debby: Kemp signs order for up to 2,000 National Guard members to help with response

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Tropical Storm Debby barreling down on Florida and expected to impact southeast Georgia, the Georgia National Guard is on standby.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an emergency executive order on Monday that would allow up to 2,000 National Guard members to help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

Monday’s order is in addition to a state of emergency the governor signed over the weekend.

Hurricane Debby officially made landfall at about 7 a.m. on Florida’s Big Bend, near Steinhatchee. The National Hurricane Center downgraded Debby to a tropical storm at 11 a.m.

It is currently spreading heavy rain across much of Florida and now into south Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Debby will slowly turn to toward the northeast and east over the next couple of days.

Rainfall totals of 12-24″ remain likely over parts of coastal Georgia.