Tree falls in north Atlanta, temporarily blocks Roswell Road after storms

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A downed tree in north Atlanta temporarily blocked a road as crews worked to move it away.

Video and photos sent to Channel 2 Action News showed the large tree laying partially across Roswell Road Saturday morning.

From the video, the large tree appears to have landed on power lines, though the exact circumstances have not yet been released to Channel 2 Action News.

A representative from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed they’d been called out to assist at the scene.

Viewer video shows members of the Sandy Springs Fire Department were also present as crews worked to remove the tree from the road.

Georgia Power confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that power lines were damaged, but said the damage itself was minimal, but Georgia Power officials said there’s not a timeline for when it will be full fixed. Only a few customers were impacted by the tree fall.

