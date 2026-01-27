Tree crashes through Sandy Springs resident’s kitchen

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A tree came crashing down into a Sandy Springs resident’s kitchen due to the ice and high winds on Sunday.

“The resident of the structure was only grazed by the tree when it came through the kitchen area,” reported Sergeant Leon Millholland. “The resident was transported to North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Millholland said there was extensive damage to the house.

He asks residents to check the trees around their home as dead trees and branches can be dangerous, no matter the weather.