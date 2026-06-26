Travelers can now get through TSA without a physical ID at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport now have another option for getting through airport security without carrying a physical identification card.

Google Wallet and the Transportation Security Administration have partnered to expand TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, a program that allows passengers to be screened using a digital passport and facial recognition technology.

The program is now available at 65 airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson.

Under the partnership, travelers with Google Wallet can upload their passport to the app. Facial recognition is then used to confirm their identity, eliminating the need to present a physical ID or boarding pass at participating checkpoints.

The touchless ID program was available at only a handful of airports a few years ago but has since expanded significantly.

Officials say the goal of the program is to make TSA checkpoints faster and easier for travelers.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.