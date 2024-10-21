Traffic stop leads to chase along I-75. Deputies found more than cargo space in the trunk

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said they found more than just cargo space in the trunk of a car after conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 75.

Wednesday night, Butts County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling southbound on I-75 at mile marker 201.

Deputies said the car failed to stop and exited the intestate turning right onto Highway 36 and traveling westbound. Authorities executed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase.

Both suspects were arrested after a short foot chase.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of the car.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said he’s proud of his deputies doing great work and serving the residents of the county.

“To the criminal, try if you must, but make sure to have white undergarments because that is all we allow inside our jail,” said Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.