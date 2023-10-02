Tractor-trailer collides with train in downtown Kennesaw, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train has shut down roads in downtown Kennesaw.

Kennesaw police told WSB that while the trailer was looking to cross the railroad tracks, it became stuck.

While the trailer was stuck, a train collided with it, according to authorities.

A viewer told our partners at Channel 2 Action News that the wreck happened between Cherokee and Main Street, which is right in the heart of downtown Kennesaw.

It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

No injuries were reported.

