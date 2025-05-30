Tornado damages homes, sends two to hospital in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Residents in one Henry County subdivision are surveying the aftermath after a tornado touched down during Thursday evening storms, damaging more than a dozen homes and sending two people to the hospital.

The worst of the damage is centered in a neighborhood off Bethlehem Road and Fresh Laurel Lane in Locust Grove. Henry County Fire Rescue Captain Craig Hutter confirmed that one home was completely destroyed, with at least two others suffering major damage. “I can report that there were two injuries that were taken to local hospitals, no fatalities, and I believe we have everyone accounted for in the subdivision,” Hutter said.

Among the injured is actor Tray Chaney, known for his role on HBO’s The Wire. He and his 18-year-old son, Malachi, were pulled from their home by the force of the tornado. Malachi was thrown an estimated 300 feet and remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple broken bones.

“In a split second, my house is gone,” Chaney shared in a social media post. “I just got out of the hospital, I got this bruise on my head; I wish I could replace the pain with my son though. I wish he was the one doing the video and I was still in the ICU.”

Emergency crews and neighbors spent time clearing widespread debris, with many residents describing terrifying moments as the storm swept through. “When that wind came through here you could hear it just demolishing everything and just taking everything out,” one resident recalled.

A shelter has been set up at Bethlehem Elementary School for displaced families, and the Red Cross is assisting those affected by the storm. Cleanup efforts are expected to continue throughout the next couple of days.