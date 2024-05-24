Top blind and visually impaired athletes gather in Cobb for regional goalball tournament

COBB COUNTY, GA. — Matt Simpson says he needed a challenge and he got it.

“I was on my own. I had no guide. I had no assistance. Everything was up to me and I loved that,” Simpson said.

Simpson is one of the best goalball players on the planet.

“This sport is played in 100 counties worldwide,” Molly Quinn said.

Quinn is the CEO of the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.

On Friday, the Southeast National Goalball Tournament got underway in Cobb County. The top blind and visually impaired players from all over the metro and the country are competing in the tournament at the Smyrna Community Center.

The game is played on a hard court around the size of a volleyball court with two wide nets on opposite sides. There are three players per side, slinging a 3-pound ball at speeds of more than 40mph toward the opposing goal.

The ball has bells inside it so the players can hear it coming. Fans have to keep the noise down but can cheer when a goal is scored.

“It’s really fun. It’s hard but it’s really good work. You score a goal or hit a block it’s the best feeling ever,” local goalball player Sara Folsom said.

Some of the players have been members of Team USA.

Simpson is a former silver medalist and may be on his way to this summer’s Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

“People with disabilities need access to sports. They need opportunities to learn to compete, learn how to lose, and learn how to push themselves,” Simpson said.

Fans can come out and watch the games at the Smyrna Community Center this Saturday and Sunday. Goalball has been the most watched televised sport during the Paralympics.