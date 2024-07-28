Local

Toddler critically injured after being struck by car in Walton County

MONROE, Ga. — A three-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car on Saturday in Walton County.

The Monroe Police Department said the child was struck by the car at around 9:30 p.m. on Tanglewood Drive.

The child was first taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital before being life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

A man was arrested as a result of this incident, police said.

Authorities, including the Georgia State Patrol, are continuing to look into the circumstances leading to this accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Monroe County Police Department.


