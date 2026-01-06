Today marks what would have been the 100th birthday for one Atlanta civil rights leader

ATLANTA — A special celebration is planned today to mark what would be civil rights icon Hosea Williams’s 100th birthday.

Williams fought injustice at every turn, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King and facing down the Ku Klux Klan in Forsyth County.

“We have something called, ‘Come to the Table’ where we just invite all of our volunteers and all of those who know us to come and have a meal and remember him,” his daughter, Elisabeth Omilami said.

Omilami now leads the non-profit, Hosea Helps, he started in 1971 to feed Atlanta’s homeless citizens.

Williams was part of the inner circle of Dr. Martin Luther King, and also served in both the Georgia Legislature and the Atlanta City Council.

He died in 2000 at age 74.