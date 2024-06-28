Local

Today expected to be busiest travel day of holiday travel period at Hartsfield-Jackson

By WSBTV

Crowds at the Atlanta airport

By WSBTV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Flying out of town on Friday? Well, you can expect some long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Airport officials even said they expect Friday to be the busiest day of the Fourth of July travel period.

More than 367,000 people are expected to pass through the airport on Friday, according to officials.

The airport said it was expecting nearly 4 million people to pass through over the Fourth of July travel period which lasts through July 8.

If you are traveling in the next 10 days, airport officials say to arrive at least two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

The airport saw a record number of travelers over Memorial Day weekend last month.

