‘Tis the season for office parties; but also added stress, UGA study finds

ATHENS, GA — As office holiday parties and after-work gatherings slowly approach, new research from the University of Georgia suggests these events can be both a blessing and a burden for employees.

The study, published in the journal “Personnel Psychology,” found that while social events outside work can encourage team building and fun, they can also create stress or disruption for some employees.

Lead researcher Joanna Lin says managers should be mindful of how invitations to after-hours gatherings are framed. “If managers know that there might be unintended consequences, maybe it’s best for you to ask people whether they want to hang out later in the day,” Lin said. “Another thing is to make the invitation feel voluntary.”

Lin notes that for some workers, these social expectations can add pressure rather than promote connection. “It may be a disruption and it may make your employees feel stressed while thinking about how they’re going to respond,” she said.